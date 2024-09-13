Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

