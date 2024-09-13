Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

