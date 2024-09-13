Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.0 %

PXSAP stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.