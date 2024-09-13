PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy”

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners started coverage on PureTech Health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTC

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

PRTC opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.