PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Up 0.4%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)'s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.65 and last traded at $147.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

