Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Director Dennis Pollack Purchases 1,950 Shares

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,526.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

PVBC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 43.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

