Proton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,579,862,948 coins and its circulating supply is 26,645,312,018 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

