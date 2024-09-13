Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,383,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 274,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

