Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Insider Gerry Fahey Buys 300,000 Shares

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Fahey bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
Prospect Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 367.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Prospect Resources Company Profile
