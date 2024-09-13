ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.46% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BIS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 18,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,170. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

