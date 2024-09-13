ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

