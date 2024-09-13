Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Trading Down 0.9%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.62 and last traded at C$31.76. Approximately 87,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 120,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.06.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

