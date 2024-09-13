Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $253.23 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 66.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,986.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.