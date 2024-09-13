Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

