Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

