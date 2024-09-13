Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 42,914 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 137.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

