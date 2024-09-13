Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 27,381 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 174.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $899.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

