Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $194.77 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.