Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

