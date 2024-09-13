Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.