Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,533 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $81,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

DX stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

