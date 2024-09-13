Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,302 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

