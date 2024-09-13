Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $114.09

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.09, but opened at $109.11. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 5,678 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $561.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.