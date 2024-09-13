Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 775.0% in August

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Optics stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Precision Optics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of Precision Optics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.16. Precision Optics has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.