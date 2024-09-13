Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $198,979.40

Populous (PPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Populous has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $198,979.40 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

