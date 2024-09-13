PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Purchases $16,000.00 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,462.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.

PodcastOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.00 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Further Reading

