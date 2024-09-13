Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 17,181,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,952,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.