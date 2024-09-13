Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Shares Up 0.8%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 41,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,753% from the average daily volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.
About Plaza Retail REIT
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
