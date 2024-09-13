Piper Sandler Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The company has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

