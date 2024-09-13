Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.1 million.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
