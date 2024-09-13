Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

