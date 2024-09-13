Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.