Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $170.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

