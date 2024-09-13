Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $508,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

