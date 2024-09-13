Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

