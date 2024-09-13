Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $24.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,718,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

