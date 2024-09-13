Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

