Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 66,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 79,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

IAU opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.