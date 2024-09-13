Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,066,009 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,756,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,375,000 after buying an additional 614,367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

