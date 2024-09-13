Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.04

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.04 and last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 42169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

