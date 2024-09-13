Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $124.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

