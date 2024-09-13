Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.67

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 419370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,592,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

