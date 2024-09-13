PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

