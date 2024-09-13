PFG Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after buying an additional 188,061 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,132,000 after acquiring an additional 133,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

