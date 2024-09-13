PFG Advisors Sells 2,878 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $83.03 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

