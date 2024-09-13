PFG Advisors Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $285.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

