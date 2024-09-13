PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

