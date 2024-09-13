PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.5% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 212.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $488.95 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

