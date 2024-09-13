PFG Advisors Purchases 991 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

