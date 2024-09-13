PFG Advisors Purchases 8,325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

